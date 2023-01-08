DeMbare Veteran Joins Simba Bhora

Spread the love

Former Dynamos captain Partson Jaure is training with Simba Bhora and on the verge of joining the Premier Soccer League new boys…

The former Warriors defender (32), was shown the exit door by DeMbare when his contract with Harare giants expired on December 31 2022.

Jaure was at the Simba Bhora training session at RBZ Sports Club today, and all indications point to the diminutive defender joining the ambitious side.

Simba went through their paces under the watchful eye of freshly-recruited coach Tonderai Ndiraya, as preparations for their debut campaign in the PSL continue.

Jaure, together with former Dynamos teammate Keith Murera, were some of the new faces at the Simba training session.

The ambitious side, owned by mining mogul Simba ‘Buju’ Ndoro, won the Northern Region Soccer League to earn promotion to the country’s top-flight.

They have been active in the transfer window, in an attempt to beef up their squad ahead of the upcoming season.

Ndiraya will have players with PSL experience at his disposal, as Simba Bhora lured the former CAPS United trio of midfielder Ronald ‘Rooney’ Chitiyo, defender Webster Tafa and goalkeeper Simbarashe Chinani, when they were still in Division One last year.

Former Warriors right-back Hardlife Zvirekwi, as well as Ali Sadiki, former of Zambian side Kabwe Warriors, are some of the seasoned campaigners also at Simba.- Soccer24 Zimbabwe

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...