Indomitable Lions Star Modeste Mbami Dies

Former Cameroon international Modeste M’bami has died after suffering a heart attack at his home in Le Havre, France on Saturday.

He was 40.

M’bami’s former club PSG confirmed the news in a statement on Twitter: “PSG [are] in mourning. Modeste Mbami has just left us, at the age of 40, after succumbing to a heart attack.

“PSG offers heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones.”

The midfielder played 37 times for Cameroon between 2000 and 2009, scoring three goals, and was part of the Indomitable Lions team that reached the 2003 Confederations Cup final before losing to France.

M’bami also played in Spain, China and Saudi Arabia before retiring in 2016 following a short spell at Le Havre.- Soccer24 Zimbabwe

