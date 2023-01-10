Another Fuel Tanker Bursts Into Flames

Spread the love

By-A fuel tanker has burst into flames in Beitbridge.

The incident happened Tuesday some 20 kilometres outside Beitbridge along the Bulawayo highway from the border town.

Beitbridge Police boss Chief Superintendent Tichaona Nyongo had not confirmed this incident at the time of writing.

But eyewitnesses posting on various social media platforms said the incident was close to the Malala Toll Gate.

The same place witnessed a horror crash two days ago.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...