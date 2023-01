Gutu High School Head Exposes Learners To Rain Weather Over $100

Good morning. We have a case of Gutu High school headmaster vakararisa vana panze because of non-payment of school fees; parents paid ma$300 akavhoterwa pa online meeting but iye ari kuda ma $400 vana vakarariswa panze panonaya.

We tried to seek the help of Synod and the Ministry of education but to no avail.

