BREAKING: Man Thrown Off 8th Floor Monomotapa Hotel, Mnangagwa Death-Style

By Farai D Hove | An unidentified died this morning after allegedly jumping off the 8th floor of Monomotapa Crown Plaza, Harare this morning, in a suspected case of suicide.

The incident happened a few hundred yards from another one in the 80s that involved ZANU PF leader Emmerson Mnangagwa who threw off a love rival, Godfrey Majonga.

