Koffi Olomide Returns To Zimbabwe

International acclaimed Congolese musician, Koffi Olomide is set to perform in Zimbabwe this April.

The ‘Selfie’ hit-maker, whose last performance in Zimbabwe was in 2018, returns on April 15, for a show in the mining town of Kadoma.

“We want to close summer on a high note with Koffi Olomide and two other headlining acts that will be confirmed later on. We like being diverse and changing genres on offer,’’ said show organiser Ms Kudzai Chipengo.

The show comes two years after the Rhumba maestro collaborated with Zimbabwean star, Roki on the song Patati Patata featuring Tanzania’s Rayvanny.

-State Media

