Emotional Scenes As

Masvingo Armed Robbery Victim Is Laid To Rest

Tinashe Sambiri|The tuckshop owner who was shot and killed by a suspected armed robber in Masvingo last week was laid to rest on Wednesday.

The tuckshop owner, Mike Munongowarwa, was laid to rest in Bikita District.

CCC Councillor for ward 4, Masvingo Urban, Aleck Tabe, described the death of Munongowarwa as a devastating blow to the community.

” We are in Bikita West ward 11, bidding farewell to the late champion Mike Munongowarwa who was shot by a suspected armed robber…may his soul rest in peace,” Tabe said in a statement on Wednesday.

