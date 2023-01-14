CCC Fortifies Grassroots Support

By Gift Ostallos Siziba

Building a credible Alternative is one of our central strategic objective.

Since Jan 2022 we have traversed the country to build that movement from below.

We humbled by the support and engagements we have had in the countryside.

We have talked to critical stakeholders who we believe are key in our agenda to Win Zimbabwe for Change.

Seeing all that the opponent has been running post to pillar to try and destroy the authentic voices of Change.

We have never dithered nor sidetracked- We keep the focus.

Until victory!

RegisterToVoteZW

