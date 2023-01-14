End Violence, Roman Catholic Church Tells Mnangagwa

Tinashe Sambiri|Church leaders have denounced the harassment of the elderly by Mr Emmerson Mnangagwa’s administration.

The Citizens Coalition for Change has hailed the church’s stance on political violence.

The Roman Catholic church has described political violence as barbaric and primitive.

“The Church has spoken with clarity and precision.

Say no to State sponsored violence.

The Catholic Church through the Zimbabwe Catholics Bishops’ Conference has issued a statement condemning the barbaric act of violence against the elderly members of our party in Murehwa.

Thank you for speaking on the side of truth justice,” CCC said in a statement.

