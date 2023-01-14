ZimEye
⛔️ALERT: Armed police have beaten up the wife & daughter of Hon Machingauta. They’ve put up a roadblock on the road that leads to his home. @ZANUPF_Official is terrified of the citizens. We condemn violence against women. We ant elections not war! pic.twitter.com/AtBGtePjJc— Fadzayi Mahere🇿🇼 (@advocatemahere) January 14, 2023
⛔️ALERT: Armed police have beaten up the wife & daughter of Hon Machingauta. They’ve put up a roadblock on the road that leads to his home. @ZANUPF_Official is terrified of the citizens. We condemn violence against women. We ant elections not war! pic.twitter.com/AtBGtePjJc