ZimEye
🟡We’ve received a concerning report that lawyer Kudzai Kadzere has been badly beaten while attending upon clients at Budiriro 2 Police Station. We condemn this attack on the legal profession. @lawsocietyofzim pic.twitter.com/gcDopnnSZ2— Fadzayi Mahere🇿🇼 (@advocatemahere) January 14, 2023
