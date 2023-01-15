Makarati To Stay At DeMbare

Dynamos have managed to pin down Frank Makarati to a new deal.

The defender’s last contract ran out on December 31.

The club was in talks with the player for several weeks, but faced competition from a couple of clubs, who were trying to sign him.

The Glamour Boys have reached an agreement with the 2022 Castle Lager Soccer Star of the Year finalist, extending his year with two more years.

“We are pleased to announce that Frank Makarati has extended his stay at the club with further two years,” Dynamos said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Kelvin and Elvis Moyo, formerly of Bulawayo Chiefs, are on the verge of joining the Harare giants.

Former Harare City midfielder Donald Mudadi is also reportedly set to join DeMbare, while youngster Jayden Barake is training with the team after leaving WhaWha.- Soccer24 Zimbabwe

