Woman Sleeps With Judge For Hubby’s Freedom

By A Correspondent- A Ugandan woman has sparked debate on social media after revealing how she slept with a judge to have her husband released from prison.

The unidentified woman claims that her husband was facing 30 years of imprisonment for an undisclosed crime.

As a way of bailing him out, the judge reportedly requested that she sleeps with him.

At first, she claims, she refused but finally gave in and offered herself to the judge.

The worst turn of events is when the husband got released and asked how she had managed to do so.

She claims that she told him the truth and now he is seeking for a divorce.

