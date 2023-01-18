Popular Bulawayo Market In Flames

By-A fire that broke out at the Spamprekini informal factory market in Bulawayo scorched a huge section of the place, with scores of traders losing their stock and raw materials.

According to a report by The Chronicle, the fire broke out at 5:45AM. The cause of the fire is not yet known. Some witnesses though said they suspected a gas leak that led to an explosion. The fire was eventually contained by firefighters by mid-morning.

Said one business person:

“We are in deep shock, devastated by what happened here. We have lost everything. Millions of finished products, materials and equipment have been lost.

We appeal to the Government to speedily assist us to get back on our feet,”

Spamprekini serves as a factory for informal entrepreneurs producing sofas, wardrobes, kitchen units, tables, wooden doors, amoung other things. There has not been any indication of human casualties from the fire.

