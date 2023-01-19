FULL TEXT BY DR EVELYN SENGWE ON JAISON MUVEVI’S INNOCENCE

Spread the love

STATEMENT BY DR EVELYN SENGWE ON JAISON MUVEVI ISSUE

I would like to start by expressing my deepest condolences to the families of the victims. It was an unfortunate incident and its a sad development

Having said that, I believe. Jaison Muvevi is innocent. Muvevi had retired from the CID and was now a businessman, specialising in mining development.

He has been and is contributing to economic development and providing employment to other people. During the time this incident happened, Muvevi was coming from his mine. I was scheduled to later meet him because he had collected money from his mine for a charity programme that I do with him, paying school fees for vulnerable children.

Muvevi had gone for lunch and a misunderstanding arose. As someone who had money on him, he could have thought the people were robbers following him. Muvevi had gone for lunch and not on a shooting spree.

Things went sour when the misunderstandings arose and Muvevi could have thought they were robbers after him.

I take it that Muvevi is innocent and the incident that happened are unfortunate. Mind you, Muvevi is a trained security man, a former CID operative.

You do not just start in the CID. Its actually a merit position with specialised officers. The ZRP has a very serious training programme which has produced excellent personell, Muvevi included.

Hence the actions by Muvevi, a trained CID officer, should have been informed by a reasonable. degree of danger.

I recommend that Muvevi be found innocent but for. him to give each family of the affected victims, 10 cattle and Usd 5 000 per each family.

For anything regarding this case, I am wiling to provide my relevant expertise and those who want anything may contact me.

Regards

Dr Evelyn Sengwe

PHD, Development Studies, International Relations and Policy Management

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...