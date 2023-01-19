New Coach For Gamecocks

Chicken Inn have appointed a new coach in a technical team reshuffle ahead of the new season.

The Gamecocks have elevated Prince Matore to the position of head coach

Matore, who is a Caf A licence holder, worked as Joey Antipas’ assistant prior to his elevation.

Antipas is still at the 2015 PSL champions but will be reassigned to a new post.

In confirming the promotion of Matore, the club’s chairman Juta Tshuma also revealed that they have roped in ex-Bulawayo Chiefs and Bulawayo City gaffer Farai Tawachera to assume the role of assistant coach.

“We have reshuffled our technical department,” Tshuma told The Chronicle. “Prince Matore is now the head coach and we have roped in Farai Tawachera to become the assistant coach.

“We were looking forward to unveil Tawachera soon but the truth of the matter is that we have employed him. Joey Antipas will be reassigned and we are looking forward to finalising his reassignment soon.”- Soccer24 Zimbabwe

