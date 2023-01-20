ZimEye
🟡COURT UPDATE: Our change champions have been remanded to Monday 23 January 2023 at 0830hrs for the continuation of bail application. The state wants to bring in another witness after they realized that the first witness had a very weak case against our members. pic.twitter.com/NzhBDTX2OR— Citizens' Coalition for Change (@CCCZimbabwe) January 20, 2023
