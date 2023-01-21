Zim Professional Pens Life Inspiring Book

By James Gwati- A celebrated Zimbabwean professional, Evita Nyandoro has produced a must-read, life-inspiring book on career guidance.

Evita Nyandoro

Nyandoro, now a Chartered Accountant, in the latest edition titled “Transcend”, narrates how she moved from Gweru, Zimbabwe, found herself in Johannesburg and got her first degree. Today she works in a reputable bank, managing portfolios all over Asia and Africa.

Evita relates situations of challenges that seem impossible but can be used to skip to the next opportunity. Buy the book on:

https://www.amazon.com/TRANSCEND-Navigating-life-ambition-career-ebook/dp/B0B7RSCV8T

