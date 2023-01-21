Zim Professional Pens Life Inspiring Book
21 January 2023
By James Gwati- A celebrated Zimbabwean professional, Evita Nyandoro has produced a must-read, life-inspiring book on career guidance.
Nyandoro, now a Chartered Accountant, in the latest edition titled “Transcend”, narrates how she moved from Gweru, Zimbabwe, found herself in Johannesburg and got her first degree. Today she works in a reputable bank, managing portfolios all over Asia and Africa.
Evita relates situations of challenges that seem impossible but can be used to skip to the next opportunity. Buy the book on:
https://www.amazon.com/TRANSCEND-Navigating-life-ambition-career-ebook/dp/B0B7RSCV8T