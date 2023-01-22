South Africa Follows Zimbabwe, Adopts Permanent Load-Shedding

By-South Africa’s power utility, Eskom, has announced that it would permanently implement load-shedding for the next two years.

Eskom chairperson, Mpho Makwana, said power cuts between Stages 2 and 3 are planned for the next two years.

Makwana said this will create “some predictability” and allow the power utility enough room to perform maintenance and increase the Energy Availability Factor (EAF) enough to put an end to load shedding within the next two years. Said Makwana:

The global average for EAF is about 86%. We’re looking to grow from our current 58% EAF to 70% in the next two years.

The planned journey to 70% is hoped to take place on the following timeline:

60% EAF — end-March 2023

65% EAF — end-March 2024

70% EAF — end-March 2025

The outgoing Eskom CEO, Andre de Ruyter, said the possibility of Stage 8 load shedding is receding but an “inherent risk” remains. He said:

The possibility of stage 8 load-shedding is receding, which is comforting and positive.

However, there is always an inherent risk, and for that purpose, we have to protect our diesel reserves.

Eskom Chief Operating Officer, Jan Oberholzer, said 43% of the utility’s electricity-generating units are currently offline due to breakdowns and planned maintenance. | My Broadband

