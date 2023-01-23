George Charamba Continues To Stalk Chamisa

By A Correspondent| President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s trusted lieutenant George Charamba continues to stalk opposition Citizens Coalition for Change leader Nelson Chamisa while abandoning his duty to speak on behalf of his boss.

In one of his social media posts, Chamisa promised a ‘new great Zimbabwe’ while showing a picture of a road interchange.

But Charamba could not let it go without commenting, accusing while opposition led councils of failing to provide basic services in urban areas.

This is despite the fact that Local Government minister July Moyo has literally rejected every developmental project proposed by opposition led municipalities while imposing dubious investors like Dellish Nguwaya on the cash-strapped city.

Chamisa wrote; “Imagining a different Zimbabwe. In a New Great Zimbabwe, its possible. It’s doable.”

Charamba described Chamisa’s dream as un-achievable.

“Selling an illusion; the bane of an incompetent opposition and unthinking opposition supporters who forget Zimbabwe has no seafront; has an incompetent opposition which has ruralised our cities and towns,” said Charamba.

