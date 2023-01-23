Hopewell Chin’ono Embarrasses Mnangagwa, Sources 50 Dialysis Machines From UK

By- Journalist Hopewell Chin’ono, has secured 50 dialysis machines for Zimbabwe from one of his contacts based in the United Kingdom.

Dialysis machines are artificial kidneys that perform most, but not all, kidney functions for patients with permanent or temporary renal failure.

According to an online source, the machines use hemodialysis to cleanse the blood and balance its constituents.

Posting on Twitter this Sunday, Chin’ono said he received a call from a Zimbabwean lady working for the British public health system, the National Health Service (NHS), saying she wants to give 50 dialysis machines to Zimbabwe. Said Chin’ono:

I got a phone call from a Zimbabwean lady working for the British @NHSEngland in Birmingham managing dialysis machines.

She has 50 machines that she wants to give to Zimbabwe.

Harare Council and other councils run by the opposition can get these machines to save our people.

Harare City Council has 12 Polyclinics that can be turned into part dialysis centers.

The council then only buys dialysis machine consumables, and Zimbabweans living with kidney disease can live normal lives again.

This requires competent councillors and mayors in cities.

Our people are dying yet these machines are affordable going for as little as USUS$8 000.

Chin’ono, a critic of the government, has over the past few years been exposing the rot in the country’s public health delivery system.

In 2020, he was arrested after he exposed the looting of public funds in the procurement of COVID-19 test kits and other medical sundries.

