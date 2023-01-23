Man Invents Application That Tracks A Cheating Partner

A world without the excruciating heartache and vital-organ-shattering devastation of discovering that your partner whom you l0vǝd with every fibre of your being, was just whiling away time with you as they were in other relati0nships.

That world may not be so far away following the launch of the Bae Tracker App.

All in the name of the Biblical seventh commandment of God, which goes ‘Thou Shalt Not Commit Adul_tǝry’, Walter Mbano (31) from Pumula South suburb launched the app to deal with umj0l0, the pandemic that has led to an upsurge in depression and suicide cases.

Telling B-Metro about the app, Mbano said Bae Tracker helps people track cheat!ng partners before investing in a relati0nship.

“The application uses phone authentication to sign up. It then gives you an option of searching where you add your partner’s particulars that entail their full name, surname, age and date of birth. The information is stored on the application’s data base.

“If anyone searches for your registered partner on the application, it sends you a notification. It then provides a platform where you pay a fee to have a chat with that person on the app and find out how they are related to your bae,” said Mbano.

Information about the app on Google Play Store reads: “an app to find out if bae is loyal. The app helps you to track who claims to date your boyfriend or girlfriend or who has a crush on them…”

Mbano said the motivation behind designing the app was that umjolo has become a problem that needed to be addressed.

“What inspired me is that l identified umjolo as a societal problem where a number of people invest so much in a relationship only to discover that their partner is cheating.

“This app helps whenever you start a relati0nship, as you are able to search if your partner is in a relati0nship or not. It solves a lot of problems,” said Mbano.

A Bulawayo couple Munashe and Charlyn Zengeni, who are already signed up for the app said the development will ensure accountability in relati0nships.

“I think the app is quite interesting and fascinating. If people join in, it will lead to faithful relati0nships as it ensures that you give some form of accountability. We need to look at the bigger picture of this app, it’s fun and exciting and more exciting if you are faithful.

“This is going to be revolutionary to relati0nships and society as relationships will be restored and mended. We will have healthier relationships, less heartbreaks and reduction of suicide cases,” said Munashe.

Charlyn said she hoped the bae tracker will provide an option of uploading pictures soon.

“I am also hoping that in the future bae tracker is going to have more options like all the tech apps. We are going to upload pictures of our partners and get advice on relationships,” she said.

A sceptic who declined to be named said fake relati0nships were better left unexposed as bringing them to light could lead to bloodshed.

So far, the newly launched app that is rated suitable for people aged above 12 years has no reviews on play store.

— BMetro

