Murape Murape Returns To Dynamos

Murape Murape has left Real Betis Academy Zimbabwe to rejoin Dynamos as assistant coach.

The gaffer spent the last two years with Betis when the organisation started operations in the country. He was the head coach of Harare center.

His exit comes days after Betis confirmed the signing Naison Muchekela as the coach for the senior age groups.

A statement by the Academy reads: “We can confirm that Murape Murape has left the post of Head Coach of Real Betis Academy after taking up an offer to join Dynamos Football Club on a full time basis.

“We would like to thank Murape for his service and efforts and wish him the very best in his next chapter.”

Murape will be the assistant to Herbert Maruwa, who was recently appointed the head coach of Dynamos.- Soccer24 Zimbabwe

