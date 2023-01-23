Picture: President Chamisa A Man Of The People

By Gift Ostallos Siziba

At the centre of our National Democratic Project are the oppressed- the downtrodden.

Those are our people and they remain the central focus of the Agenda for Change.

Our objective is to transform the concrete realities of ordinary people.

What ever we do, at the end of our road and journey on this Mother Earth will be how CCC as led by Advocate Nelson Chamisa became a platform for men and women with a burning desire for genuine Change and Total Transformation.

Against all temptations, challenges and visible persecution we have remained true to these ideals and values of a freedom and to the Democracy Promise

