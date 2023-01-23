Two School Children Die In Marondera Honda Fit Head-On Crash

By- A Mushikashika Honda Fit head-on collision in Nyameni, Marondera, killed two schoolchildren.

The state media report that a driver of a Honda Fit from Marondera attempted to overtake another vehicle, resulting in a head-on collision with another Honda Fit carrying school children.

When The Herald news crew arrived at the scene, one of the vehicles was being towed away while officers from the police traffic section were attending to the scene.

The injured were ferried to Marondera hospital while the deceased were taken to the same hospital’s mortuary.

Mashonaland East Provincial police spokesperson Inspector Simon Chazovachiyi said he will supply more details of the accident later.

