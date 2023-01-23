Zimbabweans Remember Tuku

Spread the love

By-The music fraternity today celebrates the legacy of the late music superstar Oliver Mtukudzi four years after his death.

Tuku, as the late icon was affectionately known internationally, died of diabetes at Avenues Clinic on 23 January 2019 aged 66.

One of the most celebrated Zimbabwean musicians ever, Mtukudzi’s glittering career spanned nearly four decades with 67 albums under his belt.

His daughter Selma took to microblogging site Twitter to remember her father. She said:

“4 years since you left dad, we miss you dearly.”

Gospel musician Mathias Mhere wrote on Facebook:

“Four years ago on this day, we lost a legend. Dr Oliver Mtukudzi, continue to rest in peace baba vedu, our hero. Ndakaita rombo rakanaka ndikaimbawo song navo.

Veteran broadcaster Ezra Sibanda described Tuku as a legend whose legacy goes beyond music.

He wrote on Facebook:

“It’s been 4 years since you left us Nzou. No amount of time can heal the sorrow of your passing away. It’s hard to accept the fact that you aren’t here anymore. Not a day goes by that you don’t cross my mind. You left this world for long years ago, but your memories are still fresh in our minds. The great legendary and iconic musician Oliver Mtukudzi was not only a musician but a humanitarian, a unifier and sought to strengthen his community through deeds as well as music. May you rest peacefully in heaven.

Mtukudzi was declared a national hero and was buried in his Maziwa rural home.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...