President Chamisa Pays Tribute To Top Lawyer

Spread the love

Tinashe Sambiri|CCC leader President Nelson Chamisa has paid tribute to prominent Eswatini lawyer Thulani Maseko.

Maseko, a leading Swaziland human rights lawyer and pro democracy activist, was shot dead at his house. He died on the spot.

“My sincere condolences to Eswatini and #Thulani Maseko family.

Africa cant be a breeding ground for murders &violence.

Cowards & Rogues can’t stand good men. RIP Cde,” said President Chamisa.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...