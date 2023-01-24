@matinyarare exposes Kagame kaMnangagwa (SHONA). In this clip, publicist Rutendo Matinyarare lyrically and somewhat unwittingly exposes his mentor Emmerson Mnangagwa's KaGame (pun intended) Kagame of creating own terrorism (since 1983-2020 ) in order to stay in power. pic.twitter.com/YgwyrPhDc3— ZimEye (@ZimEye) January 24, 2023
What publicist Rutendo Matinyarare says in the above video, Rwanda’s President Paul Kagame has done, Emmerson Mnangagwa has done 7 times since 1983 – 2022.
1983: Gukurahundi ritual genocide to punish opposition for causing climate change.
Creating fake terrorists like Richard Gwesela (mere state agents) in order to justify genocide.
1987 – Unity Accord, cover up for the genocide.
2003 genocide.
2008 genocide.
2008 coup against Morgan Tsvangirai, and boasting on video after executing it.
2017 coup against Robert Mugabe.
2018 coup against Nelson Chamisa.
2019 crackdown.
2020 public threats of genocide against Chamisa’s supporters in Kuwadzana, to punish them for stopping the rain.
TOTAL KILLED: 30,025
RAPINGS : Hundreds of women raped while their kids are watching.