Dudula Opportunity To Arrest Zimbabwean Olinda Chapel In SA For Fraud

By Farai D Hove | A huge opportunity has arisen for Zimbabweans who are stranded in South Africa to get fraudulent recruiter Olinda Chapel charged in that country.

Chapel who has gotten scores of job seekers stranded in South Africa after collecting tens of thousands of pounds in illegal fees, that saw the British government stripping her of her recruitment license late last year, has relaunched job adverts in the neighbouring country. The development comes after she evading her victims, began claiming that her FNB bank account has been shut.

One of the victims is one, Susan (surname withheld), who was robbed over R120,0000 in January 2021 and against whom Chapel has been using social media trolls to harrass her.

“We will ensure that she is removed from South Africa and police to do their job on Olinda,” Dudula movement activist, Zanda Malama told ZimEye. MORE TO FOLLOW

