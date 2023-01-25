Glamour Boys Eye Premier League Glory

Spread the love

DYNAMOS PREPARATIONS ENTER DAY TEN WITH THREE STAR PLAYERS RETURNING

Day ten into their off-season training, Dynamos got a welcome boost when three outstanding players from last season joined training, DeMbare DotComs can report.

23year old Ghanaian, Emmanuel Paga returned yesterday from his native country and trained with the team today. He was Dynamos top goal scorer with 10goals from 29 appearances.

Tinotenda Muringai who was in Mozambique, trying his luck at Champions UD Songo also trained with the team today.

Also training with Dynamos for the first time this year was Junior Makunike who was in Tanzania trying impress at Singida Club.

From the players retained by Dynamos from last season only King Nadolo is yet to join training.

Dynamos are having two training sessions per day, usually a fitness session in the morning with Vincent Chabwana monitoring them. In the afternoon Jompano and crew take over.

DYNAMOS SQUAD

COACHES

MARUWA Herbet (Head Coach) MANGOMBE Genesis (1st Ass Coach) MURAPE Murape (2nd Ass Coach) CHIGOWE Lloyd (Scouter /Ass Coach) GWERE Britto (Goalkeeper Coach) CHABWANA Vincent (Fitness Coach) CHIHORO Richard (Manager)

01 MVULA Taimon (Retained)

02 KUCHINEI Frank (Retained)

03 TANYARADZWA Prince (Retained)

DEFENDERS

04 MAKARATI Frank (Retained)

05 DZVINYAI Donald (Harare City)

06 MOYO Elvis (Bulawayo Chiefs)

07 JALAI Emmanuel (Retained)

08 MPOFU Brendon (Retained)

09 MAGWAZA Tendaishe (Was on loan at WhaWha)

10 MOYO Kelvin (Bulawayo Chiefs)

11 MURINGAI Tinotenda (Retained)

MIDFIELDER

12 MATINDIFE Tendayi (Ngezi Platinum)

13 NYAHWA Shadreck (Retained)

14 CHIDHOBHA Tanaka (Retained)

15 MUTSETSE Lenox (Retained)

16 SADIKI Issa (Retained)

17 SHANDIRWA Tanaka (Yadah Stars)

18 MUSIYIWA Diego (Bulawayo Chiefs)

19 MAKUNIKE Junior (Retained)

20 OFORI Martin (Retained)

21 ZIOCHA Emmanuel (Harare City)

STRIKERS

22 BAKARE Jayden (WhaWha)

23 CHINTULI Nyasha (Manica Diamonds)

24 ILUNGA Eli (Black Rhinos)

25 MAKANDA Tinashe (Retained)

26 MILANZI Prince (Black Rhinos)

27 MUDERA Keith (Black Rhinos)

28 PAGA Emmanuel (Retained)

DeMbare Dotcoms

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...