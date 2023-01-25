I Am Strong, Determined : Job Saro Wiwa Sikhala

By Gift Ostallos Siziba

Today ( Tuesday), the 24th of January 2023, our Change Champion in Chief, Advocate Nelson Chamisa was at the Harare Magistrates’ Court (Rotten Row) to show solidarity with our change champions who are currently facing various trumped up charges.

The Change Champion met Honorable Job Sikhala who was at the court for the continuation of his trial in the alleged case of inciting public violence in 2020.

Hon Sikhala who has so far spent more than 223 days in jail without trial was in high spirit.

The Change Champion in Chief also conversed with the #Budiriro26 who were arrested 11 days ago for attending an internal meeting for our party at a private residence in Budiriro.

Their bail hearing continues at 2pm

We continue to celebrate our 1st Anniversary even under such circumstances knowing very well that victory is guaranteed in the upcoming elections.

We soldier on for we know nothing lasts forever and no amount of victimization and persecution will stop an idea whose time has come.

Together always

CCCTurns1

