POLL- SHOULD “MUSOJA” BE ARRESTED FOR LEAKING MAI DENZY’S NUDES?

POLL- Mai Denzy's lover (musoja) leaks nudes, audios. Should he be arrested? — ZimEye (@ZimEye) January 25, 2023

By A Correspondent- A disgruntled b0yfriǝnd has exposed a marr!ed w0man after she cheɑtǝd with his close friend.

The l0ve triangle left one Tariro or Mai Denzel with egg on her face after her disgruntled b0yfriǝnd sent nɑʞǝd pictures to her husband.

Reports are that, the b0yfriend, one Daniel Parangeta, from Chimhanda village in Rushinga was riled by Tariro’s decision to dump him for his friend.

This didn’t go down well with him and he exposed Tariro to her husbɑnd, who confronted her.

The matter has since been circulating on social media after the husbɑnd forced her to confess by calling her relatives to inform them about her shenaningans. In some audios, Tariro was made to confess to her brother over the phone in the presence of her husbɑnd who was heard telling her what to say.

“I was dat!ng someone, so I later dumped him and started dat!ng another one. I didn’t know they knew each other. So, he discovered that affa!r and told my husbɑnd.

“He also showed him some n_udǝ picturǝs of me that I had sent him,” Tariro said.

Baba Denzel said Daniel had sent him Tariro’s n_udǝs via WhatsApp.

“I was surprised when her b0yfriend Daniel told me about his relati0nship with my wife as if that was not enough, he then sent my wife’s n_udǝ picturǝs as proof that indeed were in l0vǝ.

“I then confronted my wife about the issue and asked her about Daniel and she ran away.

“I then received a phone call from Daniel asking why I asked Tariro about the issue and he later told me that Tariro was hiding in my landlord’s house,” said Baba Denzel.

Baba Denzel asked his wife’s relatives to come and fetch her.

“It’s not the first time she is doing this. I caught her in Mbare and she came ikoko akabatwa futi.

“She was even sending them n_udǝ picturǝs and showing them new pant!es.

“She has two boyfriends.”

Baba Denzel told his brother in-law to come and collect his sister.

“Come and get your sister, you have to take her today,” he said calmly.

Tariro’s mother also talked to her on the phone.

“You are a marriǝd woman, why were you doing that my daughter. I am embarrassed by your conduct. Why were you doing it,” she asked.

Tariro responded by saying she blundered.

