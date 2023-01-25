Sikhala’s Freedom Bid Hits Snag

Citizens Coalition for Change interim vice-chairperson Job Sikhala who is accused of obstructing the course of justice yesterday had his application challenging submission of new court papers dismissed by Harare magistrate Marehwanazvo Gofa.

Sikhala, who is being represented by Jeremiah Bhamu and Harrison Nkomo, had objected to the State’s intentions to provide the defence with further court documents.

The CCC legislator said it would prejudice him in his case if the State proceeded to furnish him with further documents.

However, the State said the documents would help them in their case against Sikhala and asked the court to grant the application.

Gofa granted the application saying the State case was yet to commence its trial.

She then remanded the matter to tomorrow.

Sikhala is accused of obstructing the police to investigate the murder of CCC activist Moreblessing Ali whose dismembered body was found in a pit near her alleged killer’s residence.

Sikhala has clocked more than six months in remand prison and has been denied bail several times.

-Newsday

