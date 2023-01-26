Zebra Kiss Escapes Govt Ban, Back On The Road

Government has lifted an earlier ban imposed on bus operator Zebra Kiss saying they are satisfied by the measures put in place by the operator to checkmate recurrence of violations of terms and conditions of service.

In a statement, Transport and Infrastructural Development minister, Felix Mhona said the lifting of Zebra Kiss ban follows the company’s submission of comprehensive measures to avert similar incidents in future.

“The Ministry of Transport and Infrastructural Development wishes to advise the public that it has lifted the suspension of the licence for operation of all omnibuses belonging to Tashilyt Investments trading as Zebra Kiss.

“The lifting of the suspension follows the submission of comprehensive measures that have been put in place by TashIlyt Investments to avert such incidents In future. After a meticulous consideration of the submission, the Ministry is satisfied that the measures that have been mainstreamed by the Operator are adequate to checkmate recurrence of operational behaviours which can be Interpreted as violations of terms and conditions of the licence,” said Mhona.

Zebra Kiss was banned together with Rimbi Tours after two of their buses were involved in a racing incident that was captured on a video before they were involved in an accident that claimed one life.

Mhona did not say anything about Rimbi Tours which remains banned from operating on the country roads.

