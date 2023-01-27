Chamisa Loses Two Key Activists In One Week

Spread the love

By- Opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) has lost two activists on separate occasions this week.

The passing on of activists, Tino Chiremba and Sekuru Garutsa’s deaths was confirmed by the party’s national spokesperson, Fadzayi Mahere.

The news of Tino Chiremba‘s death was made public in a statement seen by Pindula News yesterday. Read Mahere’s announcement:

The CCC family is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of our Change Champion, Tino Chiremba. He was a true champion who desired to see A New Great Zimbabwe. He will be missed dearly. We extend our condolences to the Chiremba family on this tragic loss. Rest in power!

In an update, Mahere said those able to contribute to Tino Chiremba’s chema (funeral contributions) could use the link: ( https://www.paypal.com/pools/c/8R3JyfJfNr ).

She described him as a true change champion who pushed the transformation agenda and modelled active citizenship.

Mahere announced Sekuru Garutsa‘s passing on Friday. She said:

The @CCCZimbabwe is sad to announce the passing of Sekuru Garutsa who was a leading change champion & community organizer in Buhera. He always offered his time & resources to further the work of the Movement in his community. May he rest in peace.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...