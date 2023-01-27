Klopp Announces Retirement Plan

Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp says he will retire from football management before the age of 70.

The German gaffer started his coaching career at Mainz at the turn of the millennium before a working at Borussia Dortmund. He has been at Liverpool since 2015 and his current contract with the club ends in mid 2026.

Speaking on BT Sport podcast Mike Calvin’s Football People, Klopp said he knows when to walk away from the game and rebuffed emulating the career of ex-Liverpool boss Roy Hodgson who reached the mid-70s while still in coaching.

“After 22 years now, I know when I cannot change anything anymore and I know that’s the moment I stop thinking about it,” said the gaffer.

“I sleep really well, come home, have half an hour, drive home and that’s the last 30 minutes of the day where I really think about the job.

“The job is incredibly demanding, it is, but it’s great as well. That’s why I say when Roy Hodgson came back again to Crystal Palace and I ask him ‘why go out again?’ and he said ‘I love it’.

“I cannot see myself being 70 and being on the dugout in whatever weather and training for one or two hours. I can’t see that but I understand a little bit where they are coming from. I hope then that other things are that interesting to me and I am really fine with not being involved anymore.”- Soccer24 Zimbabwe

