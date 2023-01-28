Exam Cheats Sentenced

By A Correspondent- Five learners from Vhembe High School in Beitbridge have been found guilty of cheating in the November 2022 ZIMSEC Ordinary Level examinations.

The learners were slapped with suspended sentences varying from six months to a year.

The learners were identified as Immaculate Mapako (18), Eussein Makaranga (18), Tinotenda Mavusi (16), Paul Moto (16), and Patricia Dube (18).

Prosecutor Olivia Chamutinya said the learners accessed different leaked exam papers through social media.

She said the matter only came out after one of the students alerted the invigilator Lindani Sibanda who in turn informed the school head Petros Sibanda during an exam that she had seen the paper that she was writing.

Beitbridge Magistrate Variro Gabi sentenced Mapako to 12 months, suspended two months for Makaranga and Dube got eight months, while Mavusi and Moyo were sentenced to six months each. All the learners will do community service.

In passing the sentences, the magistrate considered the learners’ ages.

The verdict was delivered on Wednesday last week. | The Mirror

