#JAILED | GMP investigation results in two men jailed for a total of 32 years after a serious assault in #Manchester City Centre.

Two men aged 26 and 30, were sentenced at Manchester Crown Court today to a total of 32 years after seriously assaulting three male victims on Monday 13 June 2022 in Manchester City Centre.

Jordan Smith (06/05/1***) of Hulme Street in Salford was sentenced to 15 years for two counts of section 18 assault, a section 47 assault and possession of an offensive weapon.

Simbarashe Mandaza (05/06/1***) of Back Hulme Street in Salford was sentenced to 17 years for two counts of section 18 assault, and a section 47 assault.

Detective Constable Natalie Hollows of GMP’s City of Manchester district said: “The attack of three innocent young men will never be tolerated in our communities across Greater Manchester. Our officers have worked tirelessly with the victims and their families to ensure they receive justice after this horrific and senseless attack.

“The three victims were simply enjoying a night out in Manchester City Centre, when they were attacked in what is believed to be a case of mistaken identity.

“Smith and Mandaza had lay in wait for around 40 minutes after choosing a brick as a weapon before the victims had left a bar on Peter Street at 2.15am. The victims were then assaulted in a barbaric manner from behind, being repeatedly hit over the head with the brick, punched and stamped on, causing severe and life changing injuries.

“Though this attack will have a lasting impact on the victims lives it is my hope this sentencing will provide some form of closure. Greater Manchester Police would like to thank the victims, their families and members of the public who helped provide information to ensure the sentencing of two dangerous individuals and ensure justice for the victims.”

If you want to report a crime or any information to Greater Manchester Police, please call 101 or report using our reporting tool on our website: www.gmp.police.uk

Always call 999 in an emergency.

Alternatively, you can provide information about a crime or criminal activity to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

