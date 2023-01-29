ZimEye
Hopewell Chin'ono appears to confirm leaked audio with military intelligence officer, doesn't deny its authenticity, and says "focus on real issues- voter registration." In the audio, he says @nelsonchamisa is incompetent cause he's failed to get people registered to vote. pic.twitter.com/Tx3bSrT2db— ZimEye (@ZimEye) January 29, 2023
