LIVE Wicknell Chivayo’s Prophet Accused Of Paedophilia and Sodomy

By A Correspondent | A UK based 49y old Zimbabwean uncle wants to cheka hukama (cut self from family) so that he marries his biological sister’s 23yold daughter who he impregnated after grooming her since 17. He has a 10-month-old baby with his niece and wants to speed things up.

He is a member of the Johane Masowe eChishanu that sociallite Olnda Chapel attends.

The family speaks to ZimEye on Thursday saying: We have a very difficult situation and it involves family.

We have our uncle who came into the UK from SA. He was now making questionable statements saying, I am allowed to enter your bedrooms.

He ended up moving out of the home. When he moved out, he was now staying with one of our sisters. She followed with him. Daddy was raising concerns.

Uncle was using statements of excuse saying he is helping his niece.

He would be stalking her.

Now today, the neice has a daughter who is 10 months old, and it turns out the baby’s father is the uncle.

Sekuru is a Madzibaba from vaPositori.

We need you to call Sekuru and interview awareness.

I am the child’s mother. A preacher later came out prophesying saying your daughter has a child with your brother.

Sekuru is here on the call with us… – LIVE DISCUSSION FOLLOWS… – REFRESH THIS PAGE FOR MORE

