Mukuwasha Kills Father- In -Law Over Mangoes

Spread the love

By A Correspondent- In a furious bust-up, a son-in-law fatally struck his father-in-law with a log and bricks over mangoes.

The scary incident which has become a subject of discussion in Lalapanzi area in Midlands province occurred on Sunday at Bhudhe 2 village in Lalapanzi.

A source close to the incident said John Munjanja (52) visited his sister, Muchaneta Munjanja (49) and found her with children while her husband Samson Maredzva (42) had gone out.

Being happy that her brother visited Muchaneta, gave him mangoes and when John was about to leave for his home Samson arrived.

The source said Samson got furious when he saw his father-in-law carrying mangoes and asked his wife why she gave him mangoes without his permission. An argument ensued between the pair resulting in Samson assaulting his father-in-law with a log.

“He fell to the ground, while he was lying on the ground he smashed his head with a brick. He groaned loudly as he died in a pool of blood,” said the source.

Muchaneta and a villager reported the incident to the police leading to her husband’s arrest. John’s body was ferried to Gweru General Hospital for post-mortem.

Midlands police spokesperson Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko confirmed the incident.

“We strongly discourage members of the public from resorting to violence whenever they are faced with disputes because that might lead to unnecessary loss of life,” he said.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...