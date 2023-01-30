Mnangagwa Frog Marches Supporters To Welcome Fellow Dictator

By-The ruling Zanu PF party has bussed its supporters to the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport to welcome the President of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko.

Lukashenko, is on a State visit to Zimbabwe from 30 January to 1 February.

The bussing of supporters to the airport to welcome foreign dignitaries was a distinct feature of the late former president Robert Mugabe’s administration, and the so-called New Dispensation has seemingly perpetuated the practice.

In a notice to all DDC4 District Chairpersons and PCs in Harare Province, the secretary for administration, one S.M. Mabeka, said buses will be availed for the event. Wrote Mabeka:

All DCC4 District Chairpersons & PCs are requested to mobilise Cdes to go to Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport, Republic of Belarus President Cde Alexander Grigoryevich Lukashenko will be visiting his counterpart Republic of Zimbabwe President Cde ED Mnangagwa on Monday 30 January 2023.

District Secretaries for Transport & Welfare come collect buses from DCC4 Secretary for Transport & Welfare Cde Gwengwe at ZANU PF Harare Provincial Offices at 0800hrs.

All Party members to be at their usual pick-up points by 0830hrs.

Lukashenko will be in Zimbabwe from 30 January to 1 February after making his first stop in the United Arab Emirates.

He will meet Mnangagwa to strengthen existing relations between the two countries.

News24 reported a source as saying Lukashenko’s visit was initially planned for last year, but there were security fears.

