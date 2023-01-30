Zimbabwe Records Arlaming Covid Cases

Spread the love

By- The Ministry of Health has announced a rise in new Covid-19 cases.

The ministry says a total of 123 new Covid-19 cases were recorded in the country on Friday, bringing the number of active cases to 1 212.

The new cases brought the cumulative total to 261 952, of which there have been 255 084 recoveries and 5 656 deaths since Covid-19 hit the country in 2020.

Out of 2 021 tests conducted on Friday, Mashonaland East reported the highest number of cases with 48, followed by Manicaland and Masvingo with 22 and 10 cases respectively.

A total of 6 596 309, people have received their first dose of Covid-19 vaccine, 4 960 627 second dose and 1 299 645 the booster shot.

The Ministry said Covid-19 vaccination, which was introduced in March 2021, will continue until all eligible people are vaccinated and protected.

“The service remains available at all health facilities when there are no mass vaccination campaigns. From time to time the Ministry of Health and Child Care conducts mass vaccination campaigns in different communities,” the Ministry said.

Chief coordinator for the National Response to the Covid-19 Pandemic in the Office of the President and Cabinet, Dr Agnes Mahomva, said the country has enough vaccines for all those eligible for vaccination.

“We are observing an increase in the number of Covid-19 cases. As Government, our message hasn’t changed; we continue to urge people to get vaccinated as that is the only effective way to safeguard ourselves from this pandemic,” she said.

She called for vigilance and adherence to prevention regulations such as handwashing, wearing of face coverings and social distancing.

The Government, she said, will tighten screening at all ports of entry.

“Genomic sequencing is ongoing at the National Microbiology Reference Laboratory, and to date, no new variants have been detected. The Government continues to assess and monitor the situation on the ground daily, guided by both local and global data to provide timely and science-driven adjustments to the national response, where necessary.

“The Government also strengthened its case management systems by ensuring health facilities have adequate oxygen supplies and medicines required for supportive care of identified positive cases requiring treatment,” she said.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...