Go Well Sekuru Garatsa

Tinashe Sambiri| CCC leader President Nelson Chamisa has described the late change champion Thomas Garatsa as a legend of the citizens’ struggle.

On Saturday President Chamisa attended Sekuru Garatsa’s burial in Buhera.

“I’m in Buhera… Laying to rest Our Hero and Change Champion Thomas Garatsa (87).

We have lost a strong and organic Community leader. RIP Champion,” President Chamisa on Twitter.

In a statement on Saturday, CCC paid tribute to Sekuru Garatsa…

GO WELL CHAMPION: Our Change Champion in Chief, Advocate @nelsonchamisa was in Buhera today to pay his last respects to a strong & organic community organizer, Sekuru Thomas Garatsa (87).

He always offered his time & resources to further the work of the Movement in his community.

