Rutendo Matinyarare Escaped To Europe?

By Farai D Hove | Has the ZANU propagandist Rutendo Matinyarare flown to Europe? The activist on 31st January published a photograph of himself tucked outside a European train station.

While it was not clear what in the world the man is up to in Zurich, he announced teasing his followers on social media with the phrase: “where am I?”

