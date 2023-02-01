Ex-Muslim Prisoners Pay Fees For Inmates’ Children

By James Gwati-The Islamic Ex-Inmates Trust, Zimbabwe has paid school fees for about 45 children whose parents are detained at Chikurubi Maximum Prison.

The fees amounted to US$5 000 and were sourced from well-wishers over the festive season.

Samuel White-Islamic Ex-Inmates Trust Zimbabwe Executive director

Samuel White, the organisation’s executive director, told ZimEye.com that they were striving to spread this needy cause to all the country’s prisons.

” The 43 we managed to help are at Chikurubi and Kentucky Prisons, and it is hope and wishes that we cover the whole country’s prisons with his assistance.

We managed to pay fees for only a few kids whose parents could not fend for their families because they are incarcerated.,” said White, also an ex-inmate.

” We did not only donate fees, but also clothes for the children which we sourced from our partners in South Africa,” he added.

Last year, the Trust donated hoards of food items at Harare Central Prison and Chikurubi Female Prison to alleviate hunger and augment the correctional centres’ dietary needs.

