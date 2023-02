Another Top Junta Dies

By- Another retired General, Rtd Brigadier Epmarcus Kanhanga, has died.

Guruve North Member of Parliament Grover Dzepasi announced the general’s death Thursday to the state media.

Rtd general Kanhanga was a Zanu PF Guruve Central Committee Member.

“It is with a heavy heart that I announce the passing on of our Central Committee Member Brig. General Kanhanga (Rtd),” Dzapasi told the state media.

