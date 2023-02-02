Chamisa Turns 45, Asks Friends To Help Pray For Wisdom To Serve Honestly

Spread the love

By Jane Mlambo| Opposition CCC leader Nelson Chamisa who turned 45 years today has asked friends help him pray for “wisdom to serve honestly and diligently.”

Posting on Twitter, Chamisa said 45 years of age signifies new things and a fresh start.

“45 YEARS of Grace,Preparation,Testimonies and Blessings.I say #Godisinit because @45 God has fortified me. New things always begin on our birthdays. @45 signifies new things, suddenness,celebrations &fresh starts.Friends,help me pray for wisdom to serve honestly & diligently,” said Chamisa.

Meanwhile, party members and social media users have taken to Twitter under the hashtag #ChamisaAt45 to celebrate the birthday with the youthful politician.

“A very happy birthday to our Change Champion in Chief, Adv @nelsonchamisa. Thank you for being an able steward of the New Great Zimbabwe vision & a leader of millions who thirst for dignity, freedom & prosperity. We will get there! Isaiah 42v1,” said party spokesperson Fadzayi Mahere.

“Happy Birthday Change Champion in Chief @nelsonchamisa may our Great Loving God lead you and give you the fatness of the Land,” said CCC Masvingo.

“Happy 45th birthday to the President Zimbabwe desperately needs – Nelson Chamisa @nelsonchamisa . May the good Lord protect and bless you this day and always. It is time for vigorous energetic leadership to replace the geriatrics who have misruled #Zimbabwe for so long,” said David Coltart.

“Today we all celebrate the birth of a Citizen leader, our Change Champion in Chief & the 2023 – 2028 President of Republic Zimbabwe Advocate Nelson Chamisa,” said Councilor Denford Ngadziore.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...