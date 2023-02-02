GUNSHOTS: Harare Judge Nearly Killed In Face Off With Armed Robbers

By Farai D Hove | High Court judge Justice Emilia Muchawa had a face of armed robbers in an incident that could have cost her life.

The incident is reminisce of the fast rise in armed robberies across the country after First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa appointed her blood brother, (Paradzayi Kutyauripo) a convicted armed robber the Director Of State Residents.

Justice Muchawa survived a shooting incident outside her home in Harare last night, the state media reports.

The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) confirmed the incident to the state owned Herald paper.

JSC spokesperson Mr Daniel Nemukuyu is quoted saying there was a scare of attempted robbery.

“We can confirm that there was scare of attempted robbery on the judge and the matter was reported to the police. Police are investigating the case and we will hear from them on what really transpired,” said Mr Nemukuyu.

