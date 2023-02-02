Man Bribes Girl With A $1 To Conceal R_ape

By A Correspondent- A man from Makau village in Seke has appeared in court for allegedly rɑp!ng a 15-year-old girl whom he later offered US$1 to conceal the assault.

Tapiwa Nyakundivenga (35) pleaded not guilty to rɑpǝ before Chitungwiza regional magistrate Mrs Gloria Takundwa.

The State led by Ms Pamela Dzinduwa alleged that in August last year at around 4:30pm, Nyakundivenga went to where the girl lived looking for her uncle and was told that he had gone to Chitungwiza.

He went away but came back a few minutes later. When she opened the door, he dragged her into the bedr00m and rɑpǝ her twice. The girl tried to call for help but no one came.

After the double assault he offered her the US$1, which she refused to take. Her uncle returned at around 7:30pm and she immediately told him what had happened.

They went to the police and Nyakundivenga was arrested.

— Herald

